Belarus suspends the Conventional Armed Forces Treaty with Poland and the Czech Republic

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump
March 1, 07:22 AM

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Belarus suspends the Conventional Armed Forces Treaty with Poland and the Czech Republic

Belarus suspends the Conventional Armed Forces Treaty with Poland and the Czech Republic

Kyiv  •  UNN

Belarus suspends the Conventional Armed Forces Treaty with Poland and the Czech Republic in response to their previous suspension of obligations under this treaty with respect to Belarus.

Belarus has suspended the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe in relation to Poland and the Czech Republic (CFE Treaty). The document was published on Wednesday on the National Legal Portal of Belarus, DW reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that a bill to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was submitted to the Belarusian parliament on April 5.

In August 2022, the Czech Republic announced the suspension of its obligations under the treaty with Belarus. In March 2023, Poland did the same. In September 2023, the House of Representatives of the Republic of Belarus passed a bill to terminate the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe with respect to Poland and the Czech Republic.

For reference

In 1990, the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed in Paris by the six states of the Warsaw Pact (WP), including the USSR, and 16 NATO countries. It regulates the permissible number of battle tanks and armored vehicles, artillery pieces, attack helicopters and combat aircraft, as well as the mechanisms for verifying compliance with obligations (information exchange and inspections).

Polish soldier wounded in migrant attack on border with Belarus5/28/24, 12:35 PM • 20372 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
natoNATO
czech-republicCzech Republic
polandPoland

