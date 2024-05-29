Belarus suspends the Conventional Armed Forces Treaty with Poland and the Czech Republic

Belarus has suspended the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe in relation to Poland and the Czech Republic (CFE Treaty). The document was published on Wednesday on the National Legal Portal of Belarus, DW reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that a bill to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was submitted to the Belarusian parliament on April 5.

In August 2022, the Czech Republic announced the suspension of its obligations under the treaty with Belarus. In March 2023, Poland did the same. In September 2023, the House of Representatives of the Republic of Belarus passed a bill to terminate the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe with respect to Poland and the Czech Republic.

For reference

In 1990, the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed in Paris by the six states of the Warsaw Pact (WP), including the USSR, and 16 NATO countries. It regulates the permissible number of battle tanks and armored vehicles, artillery pieces, attack helicopters and combat aircraft, as well as the mechanisms for verifying compliance with obligations (information exchange and inspections).

Polish soldier wounded in migrant attack on border with Belarus