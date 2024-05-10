Belarus starts construction of a new military base where nuclear weapons can be stored - media
A military base is being built in the Belarusian city of Osipovichi, which is located about 190 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. It is likely that nuclear weapons will be stored there.
Belarus has started building a new military base near the border with Ukraine. It is likely that the Russians will be able to store nuclear weapons here . This is reported by The New York Times with reference to satellite photos from Maxar, UNN reports.
It is noted that a new high-security zone surrounded by a three-layer fence has appeared near Osypovychi. The images also show a covered loading dock connected to a Soviet-era underground bunker.
In addition, satellite imagery shows that base is covered by air defense systems, which were first spotted on imagery in mid-2023. Since September, one of the air defense systems has been deployed in a field about 1.5 km from the bunker.
The NYT adds that there is a unit near the base with Iskanders that can launch nuclear-tipped missiles.
Osipovichi is a part of nuclear history. The same site that Russia is building today was probably used to store nuclear weapons during the Cold War
In May, in accordance with the order of the President of Belarus, the country's armed forces began an unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons.