Belarus starts construction of a new military base where nuclear weapons can be stored - media

Belarus has started building a new military base near the border with Ukraine. It is likely that the Russians will be able to store nuclear weapons here . This is reported by The New York Times with reference to satellite photos from Maxar, UNN reports.

It is noted that a new high-security zone surrounded by a three-layer fence has appeared near Osypovychi. The images also show a covered loading dock connected to a Soviet-era underground bunker.

In addition, satellite imagery shows that base is covered by air defense systems, which were first spotted on imagery in mid-2023. Since September, one of the air defense systems has been deployed in a field about 1.5 km from the bunker.

The NYT adds that there is a unit near the base with Iskanders that can launch nuclear-tipped missiles.

Osipovichi is a part of nuclear history. The same site that Russia is building today was probably used to store nuclear weapons during the Cold War - The New York Times notes

In May, in accordance with the order of the President of Belarus, the country's armed forces began an unannounced inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons.