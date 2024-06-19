$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10191 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Beheading of a Ukrainian defender by the occupiers: the military has been identified and the responsible Russian commanders have been identified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23925 views

The identity of a Ukrainian defender beheaded by Russian occupiers in Donetsk region has been established, and Russian commanders potentially responsible for the brutal murder have been identified.

Beheading of a Ukrainian defender by the occupiers: the military has been identified and the responsible Russian commanders have been identified

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported that the identity of the Ukrainian defender who was beheaded by Russian occupiers in Donetsk region  has been identified. The Russian commanders responsible for the brutal murder have also been identified. UNN reports this with reference to Kostin's post on the social network X. 

Regarding the investigation into the brutal murder of a Ukrainian defender in Donetsk region, which became known yesterday. The deceased has been identified. We cannot disclose his name at this time, as procedures are underway to finalize his identity.

- the Prosecutor General wrote.

Kostin also noted that Russian commanders potentially responsible for the beheading of the Ukrainian defender have been identified. A set of measures is being taken to verify this information.

"This fact is yet another confirmation that complete disregard for international law and universal morality is the state policy of the terrorist country of Russia. Every world leader who shakes hands with Putin should realize that he is shaking hands with a person who tolerates barbaric murders," emphasized Andriy Kostin.

Earlier it was reported that in the Donetsk region, during aerial reconnaissance, the Defense Forces found a damaged armored vehicle of the Ukrainian military, which contained the severed head of a Ukrainian defender. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Andriy Kostin
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Donetsk
