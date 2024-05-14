ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Beating of a girl in Odesa: the Ministry of Defense keeps the investigation under control

Beating of a girl in Odesa: the Ministry of Defense keeps the investigation under control

A 19-year-old girl was hospitalized with head and chest injuries after being beaten by a representative of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, which led to a criminal investigation by the Ministry of Defense and the National Police.

The Ministry of Defense is keeping under control the investigation into the incident of a girl being beaten in Odesa by a "man in military uniform". This is stated in the statement of the Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

This is an incident in which a 19-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital with injuries to her head and chest. 

A video was posted online in which she says that she was allegedly beaten by a representative of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support

At present , the Odesa Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region has initiated criminal proceedings over the infliction of bodily harm to a civilian by a serviceman on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Escaped during medical examination" - TCC explains why a man in Odesa was "packed in a bead"29.04.24, 18:59 • 41888 views

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine keeps the investigation under control, providing full and comprehensive support to the pre-trial investigation authorities to establish all the circumstances and bring the perpetrators to justice

- the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized. 

Context 

The Odesa regional TCC has launched an investigation into an incident with a girl in Odesa. According to the girl's statement on her Instagram page, she was beaten by a "man in military uniform". 

According to her, the TCC workers wanted to take her friend to the center to "sort things out," but she decided to go with them. At that moment, a man ran up to her and beat her with a crutch.

Recall

A scandal erupted in the Lviv region when an animal rights activist from the NGO Animal Rescue. Kharkiv" was detained by the staff of the TCC while transporting animals. The employees of the Territorial Center for Acquisition were intoxicated.

