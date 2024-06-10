ukenru
Ballpoint pen day, World Ice Cream Day, International heraldry day. What else can you celebrate on June 10

Ballpoint pen day, World Ice Cream Day, International heraldry day. What else can you celebrate on June 10

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122892 views

The first ballpoint pen in 1888 was patented by the American John laud. However, due to imperfect design and poor Ink, The American invention did not gain popularity. In the 30s of the twentieth century, Hungarian journalist Laszlo Biro and his brother, chemist Gyorgy Biro, became interested in creating a ballpoint pen.

Today, on June 10, an event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in the history of mankind, which is used daily by millions of people on our planet – ballpoint pen day, writes UNN.

The first ballpoint pen in 1888 was patented by the American John laud. However, due to imperfect design and poor Ink, The American invention did not gain popularity.

In the 30s of the twentieth century, Hungarian journalist Laszlo Biro and his chemical brother Gyerd Bira became interested in creating a ballpoint pen.in 1938, they even managed to get a patent for a ballpoint pen of their own design in Hungary.

In 1942, after emigrating, the Biro brothers also received patents in the UK and Argentina, and began mass production of ballpoint pens. In particular, for pilots of the British Air Force.

Meanwhile, the enterprising American Milton Reynolds figured out the design of the Biro brothers ballpoint pen, and it was on June 10, 1943, that he patented it in his own name in the United States.

The Biro brothers tried to sue Reynolds, but to no avail. In the 50s, the Biro brothers sold their patents to Frenchman Marcel Bichet, who began producing ballpoint pens under the VIS brand.

Lovers of sweet cool desserts celebrate World Ice Cream Day today.

It is believed that it was on June 10, 1786, that the mass sale of ice cream began in the United States.

Representatives of one of the American companies proposed to make this date Ice Cream Day, and on June 10, 1979, they staged a grandiose action where they distributed ice cream for free. The holiday quickly gained popularity in the United States, and spread around the world.

Since 2013, the International Day of heraldry has been celebrated on June 10.

It is believed that it was on June 10, back in 1128, that King Henry of England knighted his future son-in-law with a shield on which three pairs of Golden Lions were depicted.

Some heraldists consider this particular item of warrior protection to be one of the first real coats of arms in history.  

Heraldry plays a big role in the study of history, the discovery of interesting facts of the past. It explains the meaning of symbolic figures depicted on coats of arms.

Modern heraldic symbols are very common: official symbols of other states, emblems of sports and entertainment events, logos of famous brands – all this is deciphered using the science of heraldry.

Also today, on the second Monday in June, the week of healthy eating starts.

Proper and balanced nutrition can prevent serious diseases such as heart disease, stroke or type II diabetes, and also reduces the risk of developing certain types of cancer. In case of illness, a healthy diet helps to recover faster, and also prevents weight gain and obesity.

The concept of healthy eating is reflected in the food pyramid. In its widest part there are vegetables, fruits, cereals, vegetable oils, in the middle - animal vegetable protein products. Dairy products are placed just above, and at the top of the pyramid is  food containing "fast" carbohydrates, such as sweets, white flour pastries, carbonated drinks. The higher the products are located in the pyramid, the less they should be in a healthy diet.

According to the church calendar, today is the Memorial Day of the Holy Martyr Timothy, Bishop of Prussia.

Timothy was a preacher and theologian, and had the gift of healing and the miracle of creation.

After the coming to power of the Emperor Julian The Apostate and the increased persecution of Christians, Timothy was thrown into prison, the Bishop was tortured for a long time, and then executed.

Name days on June 10 are celebrated by Timofey, Dmitry, Anastasia.  

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

