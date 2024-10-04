Ballistic threat alert issued in Kyiv and several regions

Air raid alert is spreading across Ukraine, in particular, it was sounded in the northern, central and eastern regions. The Air Force warns of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons, UNN reports .

Threat of ballistic missile use from the north-eastern direction! - the statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

An air alert has been declared, including in the capital.

“Attention! The air raid is related to the threat of ballistic weapons! Get to the shelters!” the KCMA warned.

