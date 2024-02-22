Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes against occupants - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force also destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 reconnaissance UAVs.

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

2 fuel and lubricant warehouses,

3 control points,

8 artillery pieces

1 enemy radar station.

