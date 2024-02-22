Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes against occupants - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation conducted 12 strikes against Russian troops, destroying a Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 drones.
Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.
Details
The Ukrainian Air Force also destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 reconnaissance UAVs.
The missile troops struck at the following locations:
- 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,
- 2 fuel and lubricant warehouses,
- 3 control points,
- 8 artillery pieces
- 1 enemy radar station.
