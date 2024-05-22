Austrian chancellor in a conversation with Zelensky confirmed participation in the peace summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Negammer. The parties discussed the upcoming peace summit and the development of cooperation between the two countries. this is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in the Telegram channel.

I thanked him (Negammer-ed.) for supporting our peace summit in Switzerland – in particular, confirming his participation and active work to attract other countries. (...) Discussed the participation of Austrian businesses in the reconstruction of Ukraine and coordinated future joint events - stated in the statement of the head of state.

He also stressed that Kiev highly appreciates Austria's contribution to the humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territories and looks forward to expanding this cooperation.

Switzerland has allocated up to 4 thousand military personnel to protect the peace summit

Austria has opened a special loan fund in the amount of 500 million euros to support export operations with Ukraine for the next five years.