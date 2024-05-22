ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Austrian chancellor in a conversation with Zelensky confirmed participation in the peace summit

Kyiv

President Zelensky discussed with Austrian Chancellor Netheimer the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, cooperation between the two countries, the participation of Austrian businesses in the reconstruction of Ukraine and the expansion of cooperation in the field of Humanitarian Demining.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Negammer. The parties discussed the upcoming peace summit and the development of cooperation between the two countries.  this is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in the Telegram channel.

Details 

I thanked him (Negammer-ed.) for supporting our peace summit in Switzerland – in particular, confirming his participation and active work to attract other countries. (...) Discussed the participation of Austrian businesses in the reconstruction of Ukraine and coordinated future joint events

- stated in the statement of the head of state. 

He also stressed that Kiev highly appreciates Austria's contribution to the humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territories and looks forward to expanding this cooperation.

Recall

Austria has opened a special loan fund in the amount of 500 million euros to support export operations with Ukraine for the next five years.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
austriaAustria
switzerlandSwitzerland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

