Switzerland has allocated up to 4 thousand military personnel to protect the peace summit

The Swiss Federal Council has confirmed the allocation of up to 4,000 troops in Nidwalden to assist the cantonal police during the security of the peace summit, which will be held here on June 15-16. The number of military personnel was determined taking into account the complexity of the terrain and the scope of tasks, in particular the need to protect numerous objects. This was reported on the website of the Swiss Federal Council, writes UNN.

"The Federal Council has approved the deployment of up to 4,000 troops to support the cantonal police in Nidwalden. The Armed Forces will support the cantonal police, in particular in the areas of property protection, surveillance, intelligence and logistics, as well as provide equipment and vehicles to Nidwalden. These measures will complement the security measures taken by the cantonal authorities and should not entail any additional costs for the Confederation," the press releases say.

They explain that the number of military personnel that will be involved is determined by the complexity of the territory and the scope of tasks, including the number of objects that need to be protected.

Addition

The Swiss Federal Council has approved a temporary restriction on the use of airspace in the buergenstock area in connection with the peace summit.