The Austrian authorities have begun an investigation into the possible revocation of citizenship from former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who currently lives in Russia. The Austrian outlet ORF reported this, citing a representative of the Vienna authorities, UNN writes.

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The procedure is being conducted by Vienna’s municipal department MA 35, since Kneissl’s last main place of residence in Austria was the capital.

The investigation was prompted, in particular, by questions regarding Kneissl’s possible acquisition of another country’s citizenship, as well as her activities on behalf of a foreign state, if such activities cause significant harm to Austria’s interests or reputation.

In March, the NEOS party appealed to the Office of the Government of the Federal State of Lower Austria, demanding that the circumstances be investigated and the possibility of revoking the former minister’s citizenship be considered.

In its appeal, the party referred to Kneissl’s statements about Austria, which it described as generalized and disparaging, as well as to her statements regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, which, in NEOS’s view, downplayed or justified Russian aggression.

Kneissl herself said that the Austrian authorities had begun legal proceedings to revoke her citizenship. The Russian news agency TASS reported this, citing her speech at an event of the “For the Freedom of Nations” movement, led by Russia.

"If I become stateless, I will appeal to the UN for a white passport," she said. According to Kneissl, the reason for the persecution is her teaching activities at a Russian university.

Karin Kneissl served as Austria’s foreign minister from late 2017 to mid-2019 on behalf of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ).

Her wedding in the summer of 2018 attracted international attention; she invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to it. During the event, Kneissl danced with him and curtsied.

Kneissl, now 61, lives in Russia and heads the G.O.R.K.I. think tank at Saint Petersburg State University.

A sanctions evasion scheme to supply equipment to Russia’s military-industrial complex has been uncovered in Austria