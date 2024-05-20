Explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi

In Kropyvnytskyi, audible sounds of explosions were reported after the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat, UNN reports.

Details

"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Kropyvnytskyi," Suspilne reports.

Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of enemy ballistic missiles from the southeast. Later, they reported a missile fired through Mykolaiv region, heading for Kropyvnytskyi. An hour earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force also reported two enemy missiles in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

