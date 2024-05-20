Enemy has already attacked Poltava region twice in one day, no hits to infrastructure were recorded due to new explosions

The enemy has attacked Poltava region twice in one day, after new explosions occurred in Myrhorod district, no hits to infrastructure were recorded, said Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

For the second time, the enemy attacked Poltava region for good reason. Explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, there were no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure - Pronin wrote on social media.

According to him, at night the enemy attacked Poltava region with two groups of UAVs. Mobile firing groups worked on all targets, no casualties or damage were recorded.