Attacks on railway infrastructure in Odesa region were prepared: FSB agents detained

SBU officers exposed an agent group of the Russian Federal Security Service, which was engaged in reconnaissance and subversive activities in Odesa region. Among other things, the suspects leaked to the enemy the coordinates of railway infrastructure facilities, the strikes on which were supposed to partially stop train traffic in the region. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, the “head” of the agent group was an Odesa resident, a hand-to-hand and knife fighting instructor, one of the activists of the Odesa “Anti-Maidan”. The man was personally in touch with representatives of the Russian secret service. He involved his close relative in illegal activities, - the statement said.

Details

On the instructions of the FSB, the defendants were supposed to photograph and send the coordinates of the railway infrastructure in Odesa region. The Nazis planned to use this information to destroy these locations, which was supposed to make it impossible to move along some of the tracks. In addition, the FSB involved these individuals in information and subversive activities against our country.

According to the investigation, the "head" of the agent group personally administered a group of supporters of the so-called "Novorossiya" in one of the social networks. There, he organized a fundraiser for militants of the "L/DNR" terrorist organizations.

The defendant also created and disseminated materials on the Internet calling for the seizure of power and changes in the borders of Ukraine. Among other things, he did this through the novorus.info resource - the so-called “central news agency of Novorossia”.

The SBU gradually documented the intelligence and subversive activities of enemy agents and detained them.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the head of the network a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2, Art. 110;

ч. 1, Art. 258-3.

His relative was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

A Russian intelligence agent was detained in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region , who was monitoring the location of Ukrainian troops to prepare for the capture of the city.