Attack on Rivne: two apartments in a high-rise building caught fire, five people injured

The enemy attacked Rivne during the night of Friday, November 13. This was reported by Rivne Regional State Administration Head Oleksandr Koval, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy drone targeted a high-rise building.

A fire broke out in two apartments. All services are at the scene. Five people are currently known to have been injured - Koval stated.

He added that the Rivne city authorities are preparing to relocate residents.

We remind you

On October 21, the enemy attacked Rivne — the Metro store and a residential area came under attack.

"Three are undergoing examinations, two are undergoing surgery" — the number of people injured in the enemy strike on a university in Rivne has increased