Attack of enemy UAVs on Lviv region: the consequences are shown

In Lviv region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by the fall of debris from enemy drones during an attack on the night of September 6. The consequences of the shelling were shown by the State Emergency Service in Telegram, UNN reports .

Last night, a fire broke out in the village of Murovane, Lviv district, as a result of the fall of UAV wreckage. Four heavy trucks were on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was injured or killed in the incident - , the SES said in a statement.

