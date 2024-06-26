Assange was released in the courtroom, his case was officially dismissed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88480 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116633 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187624 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232167 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142599 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368629 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181662 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88480 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83074 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98401 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97146 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116633 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3310 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12888 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16965 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37959 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Assange was released in the courtroom, his case was officially dismissed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33700 views

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, was sentenced to a term he had already served in prison and released as a free man after a U.S. judge approved his plea deal and closed the case against him for violating the Espionage Act.

Assange was released in the courtroom, his case was officially dismissed

A judge of the US Federal District Court on the island of Saipan approved an agreement between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the Justice Department, under which he partially pleaded guilty to violating the Espionage Act. The judge sentenced the journalist to the time he has already served in prison in the UK and announced the closure of the case. This is reported from the courtroom of the central bank and the Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

It is also noted that American lawyers in the UK have withdrawn a request for Assange's extradition.

When announcing the verdict, the judge noted that Julian Assange spent about five years" in one of the strictest institutions " in the UK — Belmarsh prison, and, according to the prosecution's statement, the classified information received and published by him did not lead to victims.

"All things considered, your 62 months were fair, reasonable and proportionate to the actual prison term. For these reasons, I actually sentence you to the time you have served," the judge said.

"It looks like you can leave this courtroom as a free person," she added.

addition

After the verdict was announced, Assange was once again asked if he understood all the terms of the deal. In response, he answered in the affirmative, and then hugged his lawyers.

The defense also said that the work of WikiLeaks will continue, and Julian Assange will continue to defend freedom of speech.

Help

Julian Assange is an Australian journalist and founder of WikiLeaks, specializing in the publication of classified and confidential information. In 2010, the site published materials related to US actions in Iraq and Afghanistan. In this regard, the United States charged him with 18 counts for violating the Espionage Act. The journalist faced 175 years in prison.

Julian Assange is out of prison25.06.24, 03:19 • 26831 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Guardian
The Washington Post
Iraq
Afghanistan
United Kingdom
United States
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31