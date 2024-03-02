A "festival of young russian agents" has started in the occupied Ukrainian territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, russia has started holding a so-called youth festival in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This event, which is part of putin's election campaign, includes the participation of fringe right and left-wing radical movements from various countries that receive funding from the kremlin.

In particular, "active youth" are brought to the occupied territories as part of this event. Among the participants of the festival is a fixed delegation of 40 people representing Egypt, Cameroon, Bolivia, Peru, Spain and Germany.

They are accompanied by "volunteers" from the Russian Federation.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT