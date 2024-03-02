$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 6994 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 19964 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25201 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 172074 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161670 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215373 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247941 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153724 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371328 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 19964 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 172074 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142363 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161671 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 153854 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15085 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16102 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20001 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24221 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46143 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

As part of putin's election propaganda, russia is bringing marginalized people from different countries to the TOT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113567 views

In the occupied territories, russia has launched a so-called festival of youth aimed at spreading pro-kremlin propaganda during putin's election campaign.

As part of putin's election propaganda, russia is bringing marginalized people from different countries to the TOT

A "festival of young russian agents" has started in the occupied Ukrainian territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, russia has started holding a so-called youth festival in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This event, which is part of putin's election campaign, includes the participation of fringe right and left-wing radical movements from various countries that receive funding from the kremlin.

In particular, "active youth" are brought to the occupied territories as part of this event. Among the participants of the festival is a fixed delegation of 40 people representing Egypt, Cameroon, Bolivia, Peru, Spain and Germany.

They are accompanied by "volunteers" from the Russian Federation.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT29.02.24, 04:49 • 67980 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Spain
Germany
Egypt
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11