April 1 declared a day of mourning in Odesa for those killed in the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa will honor the memory of the victims of the enemy attack on March 28 with flags at half-mast. The city authorities called for limiting entertainment events and the use of music.
April 1, 2026, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa due to the deaths of people as a result of the enemy attack on March 28. The corresponding order was adopted to honor the memory of the victims of Russian aggression. This was reported by the Odesa City Council, according to UNN.
Details
Tomorrow, April 1, the state flags of Ukraine and the flags of Odesa with mourning ribbons will be lowered on the administrative buildings of the city.
The city authorities also called on enterprises, institutions, and organizations to limit entertainment events and the use of music.
The Odesa City Council expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and emphasized the need to honor their memory.
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