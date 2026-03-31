April 1 declared a day of mourning in Odesa for those killed in the Russian attack

April 1, 2026, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa due to the deaths of people as a result of the enemy attack on March 28. The corresponding order was adopted to honor the memory of the victims of Russian aggression. This was reported by the Odesa City Council, according to UNN.

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Tomorrow, April 1, the state flags of Ukraine and the flags of Odesa with mourning ribbons will be lowered on the administrative buildings of the city.

The city authorities also called on enterprises, institutions, and organizations to limit entertainment events and the use of music.

The Odesa City Council expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and emphasized the need to honor their memory.

In Odesa, a drone hit a building's balcony, damaging several floors and injuring one person