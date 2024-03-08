Another Zhitel and its crew did not survive the HIMARS attack: SDF shows footage of destruction of russian electronic warfare system

The SSO operators detected and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces about the russian R-330 Zhitel, and after the HIMARS missile strike, the electronic warfare system and its crew did not survive. The destruction footage was shown by the Special Operations Forces, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operators of reconnaissance UAVs of the 3rd separate regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered a R-330 Zhytel unmanned aerial vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to the report, the UAS operators accompanied the important target for some time and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces for further engagement. Thanks to the well-coordinated work, the next Zhyttel and its crew did not survive the HIMARS missile attack launched by the SDF operators.

Recall

The SSO operators detected and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces about the russian 1L219 Zoo-1 radar, the enemy radar station was destroyed along with the crew.

