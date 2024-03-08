$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 6450 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 19071 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24762 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 171089 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 160949 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166884 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215212 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247912 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153694 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371321 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Another Zhitel and its crew did not survive the HIMARS attack: SDF shows footage of destruction of russian electronic warfare system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28383 views

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces detected a russian R-330 Zhitel electronic warfare system, transmitted its coordinates to missile and artillery units, after which it was destroyed by a HIMARS missile strike with the crew.

Another Zhitel and its crew did not survive the HIMARS attack: SDF shows footage of destruction of russian electronic warfare system

The SSO operators detected and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces about the russian R-330 Zhitel, and after the HIMARS missile strike, the electronic warfare system and its crew did not survive. The destruction footage was shown by the Special Operations Forces, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operators of reconnaissance UAVs of the 3rd separate regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered a R-330 Zhytel unmanned aerial vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to the report, the UAS operators accompanied the important target for some time and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces for further engagement. Thanks to the well-coordinated work, the next Zhyttel and its crew did not survive the HIMARS missile attack launched by the SDF operators.

Recall

The SSO operators detected and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces about the russian 1L219 Zoo-1 radar, the enemy radar station was destroyed along with the crew.

