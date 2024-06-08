Another unit of the NPP was returned to operation, which will reduce the deficit, significant imports and restrictions are planned from 16: 00 - Ministry of energy

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 7143 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131695 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137117 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167580 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161673 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146666 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213420 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200222 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100644 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 41514 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 50850 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100415 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 72683 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226238 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213417 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200219 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226522 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214069 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 72683 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100415 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155936 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154822 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158697 views
Actual
Another unit of the NPP was returned to operation, which will reduce the deficit, significant imports and restrictions are planned from 16: 00 - Ministry of energy

Another unit of the NPP was returned to operation, which will reduce the deficit, significant imports and restrictions are planned from 16: 00 - Ministry of energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60282 views

At one of the nuclear power plants in Ukraine, a 1,000 MW power unit was put into operation 10 days earlier than planned after scheduled repairs, which reduced the electricity shortage caused by Russian attacks.

In Ukraine, another nuclear power plant unit has been connected to the power system after scheduled repairs, which will slightly reduce the electricity shortage, significant imports are planned, and consumer restrictions are not expected until 16:00, The Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"At one of the nuclear power plants, after a planned repair completed 10 days ahead of schedule, a power unit was put into operation. It will add 1,000 MW of power to the power grid. this will slightly reduce the electricity shortage in the country, which arose due to Russian attacks," the Ministry of Energy said.

They reminded that this is the third nuclear unit, which has completed planned work to prepare for the heating season. The goal is to prepare all units for stable and uninterrupted operation during the heating season.

"The current day there is a shortage in the energy system in the evening hours. Power supply restrictions are planned for the period from 16:00 to 24:00. There are no planned consumer restrictions during the day until 16:00. Blackouts are not provided for enterprises of critical infrastructure," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Attacks

Due to enemy strikes on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, household consumers were de-energized.

In Kharkiv region, enemy ammunition hit the technological equipment of a gas distribution station. At the same time, the gas pipeline was completely broken through.

Power outages

In the Kiev region, a high-voltage overhead line was turned off. The estimated location of the damage is located on the territory of Belarus. The line is included in operation.

In the western region, a high-voltage overhead line was turned off during a thunderstorm. By the action of automation, it is activated.

In Zhytomyr region, for technological reasons, the overhead line of regional power companies was disconnected yesterday. As a result, the substation and its connected household consumers were de-energized.

In the Ternopil region, for technological reasons, three substations of regional power companies and household consumers connected to them were de-energized.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 29,095 MWh. No export is expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
ternopilTernopil
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising