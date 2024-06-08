Another unit of the NPP was returned to operation, which will reduce the deficit, significant imports and restrictions are planned from 16: 00 - Ministry of energy

In Ukraine, another nuclear power plant unit has been connected to the power system after scheduled repairs, which will slightly reduce the electricity shortage, significant imports are planned, and consumer restrictions are not expected until 16:00, The Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"At one of the nuclear power plants, after a planned repair completed 10 days ahead of schedule, a power unit was put into operation. It will add 1,000 MW of power to the power grid. this will slightly reduce the electricity shortage in the country, which arose due to Russian attacks," the Ministry of Energy said.

They reminded that this is the third nuclear unit, which has completed planned work to prepare for the heating season. The goal is to prepare all units for stable and uninterrupted operation during the heating season.

"The current day there is a shortage in the energy system in the evening hours. Power supply restrictions are planned for the period from 16:00 to 24:00. There are no planned consumer restrictions during the day until 16:00. Blackouts are not provided for enterprises of critical infrastructure," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Attacks

Due to enemy strikes on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, household consumers were de-energized.

In Kharkiv region, enemy ammunition hit the technological equipment of a gas distribution station. At the same time, the gas pipeline was completely broken through.

Power outages

In the Kiev region, a high-voltage overhead line was turned off. The estimated location of the damage is located on the territory of Belarus. The line is included in operation.

In the western region, a high-voltage overhead line was turned off during a thunderstorm. By the action of automation, it is activated.

In Zhytomyr region, for technological reasons, the overhead line of regional power companies was disconnected yesterday. As a result, the substation and its connected household consumers were de-energized.

In the Ternopil region, for technological reasons, three substations of regional power companies and household consumers connected to them were de-energized.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 29,095 MWh. No export is expected.