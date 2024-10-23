Another employee of the MSEC in Rivne region is suspected of issuing fictitious disability groups
Kyiv • UNN
A scheme to issue fictitious disability groups to evade mobilization was exposed in Rivne region. A neurologist at the MSEC was assigning disability groups to “patients” with fictitious diagnoses for a bribe of more than $16,000.
An employee of the Medical Expert Commission, who was involved in a scheme to issue fictitious disability groups, was served with a notice of suspicion of receiving an undue benefit. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that a 46-year-old Rivne neurologist was involved in a large-scale scheme to obtain a fictitious disability group, which was exposed in Rivne region.
The prosecutor's office reminded that three residents of Rivne district organized the scheme, involving an employee of the MSEC. For USD 16700, they provided fictitious treatment with fictitious diagnoses, on the basis of which they eventually issued disability certificates to their clients to evade mobilization and the possibility of traveling abroad.
The MSEC employee was responsible for assigning a disability group to the desired "patient" for a fee.
Law enforcement officers established all the circumstances of the crime, from the receipt of money by the organizers of the scheme to the moment they handed it over to the commission's doctor in exchange for a certificate to the MSEC examination report with a disability group.
During the searches, the marked bribe notes were found and seized from the suspect's home.
Recall
Prosecutor Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed from the post of head of the Khmelnytsky regional prosecutor's office at his own request. An internal investigation is underway into the disability groups received by prosecutors in Khmelnytsky and other regions.
The SBI reportedthat it will investigate cases of unjustified disability of officials. They will check the decisions of the MSEC to establish disability, and criminal proceedings under various articles are possible.
MSECs will be completely eliminated from January 1, 2025 - Ministry of Health23.10.24, 11:34 • 13533 views