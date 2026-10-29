Another 5 Ukrainians have been returned from the occupied territories — Lubinets

It was possible to return five Ukrainian citizens who had been staying in the temporarily occupied territories to territory under Ukrainian control. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, writes UNN.

Details

Today, five Ukrainian citizens who had been staying in the TOT returned to territory under government control. All of them required assistance from others while being transported due to their serious health conditions and limited mobility - Lubinets wrote.

He noted that this was a separate mission from the humanitarian mission from Oleshky.

Lubinets said that on September 11, 2026, a married couple went to the TOT to buy food. Their car hit a mine — both sustained numerous injuries and shrapnel wounds. After the explosion, a passerby helped them get home, covering about three kilometers together with them.

Due to the difficult security situation, the ambulance crew they called did not arrive. The possibility of receiving help from other residents was virtually nonexistent — the village had emptied out. The route to neighboring Hola Prystan passed through a dangerous area in close proximity to the combat zone.

The couple remained at home without proper medical assistance, suffering severe injuries under occupation and in constant danger. It was only on September 23 that they were taken to a hospital. That is, 12 days later. The couple’s condition was worsening. Time was not on their side.

The man lost his sight and had numerous shrapnel wounds. His wife urgently needed skin graft surgery. Her diabetes complicated the course of her treatment. Time was working against them.

Fortunately, the couple’s son contacted me. He asked me to save his parents — to safely return them to territory under government control. To a place where their parents could receive the necessary treatment and further care. Returning people with severe injuries and limited mobility is an extremely challenging task. It requires careful coordination and individualized planning. After all, when people are transported, the health condition of each person, the need for medical supervision, and further treatment are taken into account - Lubinets noted.

We remind you

The demining of routes for the humanitarian mission in Oleshky has been completed. The humanitarian convoy has been assembled and is ready to depart.