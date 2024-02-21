Another 37 children taken from Donetsk region

Another 37 children were evacuated from the settlements of Donetsk region, three of them were taken out of the area of active hostilities. This was reported on Wednesday by the main department of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region, UNN reports.

Rescuers of Donetsk region helped evacuate 37 children, three of whom were taken out of the active combat zone - the statement said.

As noted, Donetsk region suffers from daily enemy shelling. There are no settlements where one can feel safe.

Over the past day, rescuers of the FENIX evacuation group together with police evacuated 5 residents of the frontline village of Novoselivka Persha of the Ocheretyn village of Pokrovsk district, including 3 children.

Also, over the past day, the Rescue Service provided assistance during the evacuation of 150 people in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, including 34 children and 15 people with limited mobility.

