Andrzej Duda convenes a meeting of the National Security Council before his visit to the United States to discuss the situation in NATO and plans for expansion

On March 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda will hold a meeting of the National Security Council. According to Onet, this was reported by the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting of the National Security Council will be held on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Poland's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance and the visit of Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to the White House. According to the statement, the President will discuss key issues related to our security with representatives of all political forces.

Andrzej Duda also spoke about the convening of the Council during a briefing in Pomeranian Voivodeship, where he is observing the interaction of NATO troops as part of the Steadfast Defender-24 exercise.

I want the trip to the United States to be preceded by an expanded National Security Council on March 11. I would like us to meet with the full composition of the Polish political elite - He said.

He noted that during his visit to the United States, the current situation in NATO and plans for the Alliance's expansion will be discussed.

Together with Prime Minister Tusk, we will go to the White House at the invitation of President Biden. There, we will talk together about the situation in the North Atlantic Alliance, about NATO's expansion plans, I mean Ukraine's future membership. We will talk about the security situation, about cooperation within the Alliance, as well as about the arms purchases we are making in Poland - President Duda clarified.

