"And there will be spring": Ukrposhta to issue a block of stamps dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the war in Ukraine

Ukrposhta will issue a new postal block of stamps "And there will be spring!" dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the full-scale invasion and the 10th anniversary of the war in Ukraine. This was announced by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky on Telegram, UNN reports .

Dear friends, this week is a special week in the history of Ukraine - 10 years since the beginning of the war and 2 years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. It was really hard to find an artistic image that would convey exactly the feelings that millions of Ukrainians are experiencing. It's hard now, but we have to keep going. And that is why we chose the theme "And there will be spring" for the stamp dedicated to these dates, because it will definitely come, just like our victory, - the statement said.

It is noted that the stamp will feature 4 famous photos reminiscent of these 10 years: the confrontation with armed green orcs during the seizure of Belbek airport (2014), a warrior in the sunshine at Azovstal, a wedding of volunteer medics in a destroyed building in Kharkiv, and the hands of the infantryman "Snizhok" a few hundred meters from enemy trenches on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

On February 2, Ukrposhta celebrated its 30th birthday. In honor of this event, the company issued a new stamp dedicated to the exploits of postal workers during the war.