An explosion occurred in a five-story building in Mykolaiv: there is a victim
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion of gas occurred in a five-story building in the Inhulskyi district of Mykolaiv. A woman was injured with burns and hospitalized, 25 residents were evacuated, and a car was damaged.
An explosion occurred in an apartment on the first floor of a five-story residential building in the Ingulsky district of Mykolaiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, and the State Emergency Service in the region.
Details
According to Sienkevych, according to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by domestic gas.
"It is currently known about one injured woman. She was hospitalized to a medical facility with burns of varying degrees. Doctors assess her condition as serious," Sienkevych wrote on Telegram.
According to data of the State Emergency Service in the Mykolaiv region, a woman born in 1966 was injured in the explosion.
"According to preliminary information, it was caused by domestic gas," the State Emergency Service confirmed.
They also reported that internal partitions were destroyed in the apartment, windows and balconies of apartments on the upper floors were partially damaged, as well as two cars parked near the building.
According to Sienkevych, a total of 25 residents were evacuated from the building. Rescuers deployed an emergency psychological assistance point at the scene. 11 people with an acute reaction to stress sought support.
