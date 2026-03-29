An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred in Poltava region

On the evening of March 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded in the Poltava region. It was registered by the Main Center for Special Control, writes UNN.

Details

The tremors occurred at 7:50 PM in the Poltava district, within the Machukhivska territorial community. The epicenter coordinates are 49.53 degrees north latitude and 34.41 degrees east longitude.

According to official data, the earthquake's depth was 8 kilometers.

On the Richter scale, the magnitude was 3.2. According to experts' classification, such an earthquake belongs to the category of barely perceptible.

There have been no reports of destruction or casualties as of now.

An earthquake occurred near Novorossiysk, felt in several regions of Ukraine