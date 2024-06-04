An agricultural firm and two infrastructure facilities were damaged: the invaders carried out 14 strikes with kamikaze drones and used artillery

Today, the enemy launched 14 attacks with kamikaze drones and carried out one shelling in the Nikopol region. An agricultural firm and two infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Russian troops carried out a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a 69-year-old man was wounded and a private house was damaged. An enemy drone was also shot down in the area.