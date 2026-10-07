In Spain, an 87-year-old woman whose eviction sparked protests amid the housing crisis has died

Photo: Reuters

An 87-year-old woman whose eviction from her own home sparked mass protests in Spain and partly contributed to the decision to call early elections has died, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Maricarmen Abascal was forcibly carried out of her apartment in Madrid on a stretcher, triggering a tense situation outside the building and leading to mass protests.

A large-scale protest against the housing crisis erupted in Spain after an 87-year-old woman was evicted

These protests, along with Parliament’s rejection last week of government decrees aimed at preventing evictions and curbing rising rents, prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to call early elections for November 29.

In Spain, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the housing crisis; clashes broke out in Madrid and Valencia

Following a wave of public outrage, she was allowed to return to her longtime home under a rental agreement at a similar price, pursuant to a new eight-year contract with the building’s owner; however, on Wednesday, the Madrid Tenants’ Union confirmed reports of her death.

Spain's prime minister has called early elections amid the housing crisis