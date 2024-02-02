Ambassador: Japan has not made a decision to transfer missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 13384 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108129 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158635 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161674 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260450 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175886 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166655 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148512 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231901 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 59298 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 67244 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 66115 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 45212 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 57422 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243059 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229492 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108135 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83580 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 88791 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115039 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115841 views
Ambassador: Japan has not made a decision to transfer missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29990 views

According to Korsunsky, Japan did not make a decision to transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine, as it is only a manufacturer of missile systems and transfers them to the United States. What happens next with these missiles is not a matter of Japanese-Ukrainian relations. This is the competence of the United States.

Japan, which produces Patriot missiles under an American license and transfers them to the United States, did not make a decision to transfer the missiles to Ukraine, as this is the competence of the United States. This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky, UNN reports .

Japan has not made any decision. Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution prohibits the transfer of weapons to anyone. Due to the tense situation in the world, two years ago Japan revised its regulations and instead of the categorical impossibility of transferring weapons, it introduced the Official Security Assistance program, under which non-lethal weapons can be transferred. But there is still a ban on transferring to countries in conflict

- Korsunsky said.

He additionally emphasized that such a ban applies not only to Ukraine, but to all countries of the world.

Japan produces missiles for the Patriot under an American license, and it transfers them to the United States. What happens to these missiles is not a matter of Japanese-Ukrainian relations. This is the competence of the United States

- Korsunsky added.

Information about the possible supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine via the United States appeared in the media in late December. It was noted that Japan was preparing a significant policy shift in its military export regulations that would allow it to export several dozen Patriot missiles to Washington. In turn, the United States will be able to send more air defense equipment to Ukraine.

Russian Dagger missiles lose battle with Patriot, disappoints China - media23.01.24, 04:32 • 48642 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

