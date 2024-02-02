Ambassador: Japan has not made a decision to transfer missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

Japan, which produces Patriot missiles under an American license and transfers them to the United States, did not make a decision to transfer the missiles to Ukraine, as this is the competence of the United States. This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky, UNN reports .

Japan has not made any decision. Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution prohibits the transfer of weapons to anyone. Due to the tense situation in the world, two years ago Japan revised its regulations and instead of the categorical impossibility of transferring weapons, it introduced the Official Security Assistance program, under which non-lethal weapons can be transferred. But there is still a ban on transferring to countries in conflict - Korsunsky said.

He additionally emphasized that such a ban applies not only to Ukraine, but to all countries of the world.

Japan produces missiles for the Patriot under an American license, and it transfers them to the United States. What happens to these missiles is not a matter of Japanese-Ukrainian relations. This is the competence of the United States - Korsunsky added.

Recall

Information about the possible supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine via the United States appeared in the media in late December. It was noted that Japan was preparing a significant policy shift in its military export regulations that would allow it to export several dozen Patriot missiles to Washington. In turn, the United States will be able to send more air defense equipment to Ukraine.

Russian Dagger missiles lose battle with Patriot, disappoints China - media