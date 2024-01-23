ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Russian Dagger missiles lose battle with Patriot, disappoints China - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48643 views

Chinese defense experts are disappointed with the capabilities of Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missiles after several of them were shot down by Ukraine's Patriot system. These conclusions are important for China, which is preparing for potential conflicts with the United States, particularly over Taiwan.

Chinese defense experts are disappointed with the performance of Russian hypersonic Dagger missiles, especially when Ukraine shoots them down with the Patriot system. Newsweek writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

Analysts note that Beijing is taking this into account, as the US-made air defense system is being deployed by Taiwan, whose army has more than a dozen batteries in addition to its own air defense systems.

China is closely monitoring the successes and failures of its Russian ally and Ukrainian troops equipped with American weapons to prepare its forces for a potential confrontation with the United States over the future of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of Chinese territory.

Russian Daggers are not a game changer, as the Kremlin had hoped. There is growing evidence that what the United States and Ukraine are saying about this is true

said Chinese analyst Yin Jie about the downed enemy missiles in the November issue of Ordnance Industry Science and Technology.

According to analysts, the Daggers were largely based on 1980s technology, and their number is likely to be very limited now.

Observers emphasize that the United States is also collecting a large amount of analytical data in Ukraine that will help improve its missile capabilities in the future and at the same time give Beijing cause for concern.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

