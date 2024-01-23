Russian Dagger missiles lose battle with Patriot, disappoints China - media
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese defense experts are disappointed with the capabilities of Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missiles after several of them were shot down by Ukraine's Patriot system. These conclusions are important for China, which is preparing for potential conflicts with the United States, particularly over Taiwan.
Chinese defense experts are disappointed with the performance of Russian hypersonic Dagger missiles, especially when Ukraine shoots them down with the Patriot system. Newsweek writes about this, UNN reports.
Details
Analysts note that Beijing is taking this into account, as the US-made air defense system is being deployed by Taiwan, whose army has more than a dozen batteries in addition to its own air defense systems.
China is closely monitoring the successes and failures of its Russian ally and Ukrainian troops equipped with American weapons to prepare its forces for a potential confrontation with the United States over the future of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of Chinese territory.
Russian Daggers are not a game changer, as the Kremlin had hoped. There is growing evidence that what the United States and Ukraine are saying about this is true
According to analysts, the Daggers were largely based on 1980s technology, and their number is likely to be very limited now.
Observers emphasize that the United States is also collecting a large amount of analytical data in Ukraine that will help improve its missile capabilities in the future and at the same time give Beijing cause for concern.
