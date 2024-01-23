Chinese defense experts are disappointed with the performance of Russian hypersonic Dagger missiles, especially when Ukraine shoots them down with the Patriot system. Newsweek writes about this, UNN reports.

Analysts note that Beijing is taking this into account, as the US-made air defense system is being deployed by Taiwan, whose army has more than a dozen batteries in addition to its own air defense systems.

China is closely monitoring the successes and failures of its Russian ally and Ukrainian troops equipped with American weapons to prepare its forces for a potential confrontation with the United States over the future of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of Chinese territory.

Russian Daggers are not a game changer, as the Kremlin had hoped. There is growing evidence that what the United States and Ukraine are saying about this is true said Chinese analyst Yin Jie about the downed enemy missiles in the November issue of Ordnance Industry Science and Technology.

According to analysts, the Daggers were largely based on 1980s technology, and their number is likely to be very limited now.

Observers emphasize that the United States is also collecting a large amount of analytical data in Ukraine that will help improve its missile capabilities in the future and at the same time give Beijing cause for concern.

