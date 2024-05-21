Although russia has opened a new axis in Kharkiv region, it continues intensive offensive in Donbas - British intelligence

russian troops have concentrated their attacks in eastern Ukraine, trying to divide Ukrainian troops in the region. This was reported by British intelligence, according to UNN.

Although russia has opened a new axis in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, russian attacks remain intense in eastern Ukraine - writes British intelligence.

Intelligence reports indicate that russian troops continue to concentrate northwest of Avdiivka, attacking a wide front on both sides of the E50 highway.

russian forces appear to have made a number of small tactical gains over the past 72 hours, albeit likely at a high cost - intelligence officials say.

It is noted that the E50 highway, which is the main line of communication between the russian-controlled Donetsk and the Ukrainian-controlled city of Pokrovsk, is located approximately 30 km from the current front line. Intelligence sources believe that russia considers this route to be strategically important. russian military actions in the area are likely aimed at creating a bulge and dividing Ukrainian military forces in the Donetsk region.

A large grouping of russian occupation troops has been deployed near the northern borders of Kharkiv region, but no significant reinforcements have been recorded in the Kharkiv sector.

