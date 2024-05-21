Although russia has opened a new axis in Kharkiv region, it continues intensive offensive in Donbas - British intelligence

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61901 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103643 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146727 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247256 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173432 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164811 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224135 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63443 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100745 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33619 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45067 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38061 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247258 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210440 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236285 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223199 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61901 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38061 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45067 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112306 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113241 views
Although russia has opened a new axis in Kharkiv region, it continues intensive offensive in Donbas - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18696 views

Although russia has opened a new offensive axis in the Kharkiv region, it continues intense attacks in the Donbas, concentrating its efforts northwest of Avdiivka to divide Ukrainian forces, British intelligence reports.

russian troops have concentrated their attacks in eastern Ukraine, trying to divide Ukrainian troops in the region. This was reported by British intelligence, according to UNN.

Although russia has opened a new axis in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, russian attacks remain intense in eastern Ukraine

- writes British intelligence.

Intelligence reports indicate that russian troops continue to concentrate northwest of Avdiivka, attacking a wide front on both sides of the E50 highway.

russian forces appear to have made a number of small tactical gains over the past 72 hours, albeit likely at a high cost

- intelligence officials say.

It is noted that the E50 highway, which is the main line of communication between the russian-controlled Donetsk and the Ukrainian-controlled city of Pokrovsk, is located approximately 30 km from the current front line. Intelligence sources believe that russia considers this route to be strategically important. russian military actions in the area are likely aimed at creating a bulge and dividing Ukrainian military forces in the Donetsk region.

Recall

A large grouping of russian occupation troops has been deployed near the northern borders of Kharkiv region, but no significant reinforcements have been recorded in the Kharkiv sector.

No significant reinforcement of Russian troops in Kharkiv sector recorded - Voloshyn21.05.24, 14:00

Iryna Kolesnik

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

