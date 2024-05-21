No significant reinforcement of Russian troops in Kharkiv sector recorded - Voloshyn

In the Kharkiv sector, no significant reinforcement of the Russian troops was recorded. However, a large group of occupation troops has been deployed near the northern borders of Kharkiv region. This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Of course, no significant reinforcement has been recorded, but the enemy should not be underestimated, because he has a large group of troops deployed near the northern borders of the Kharkiv region, and it is from there that the enemy may partially replenish its stocks of forces and means that have been destroyed in these few days, almost a week in the Kharkiv region - Voloshyn answered when asked whether the enemy is strengthening its group in the Kharkiv sector.

According to him, there is a possibility that the enemy is deploying certain forces and means, but they are all destroyed by the Defense Forces.

AddendumAddendum

Ukrainian troops are currently repelling enemy attacks in the direction of Liptsy in Kharkiv region. The defense forces are trying to push the occupation troops out completely in the direction of Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk.