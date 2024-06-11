Almost 100 proceedings on war crimes of the Russian Federation Against Journalists, 3 servicemen convicted - data from the prosecutor general's Office

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 5488 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167457 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161596 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146613 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213220 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112764 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200061 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100468 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 40076 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 49545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100148 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 70882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213220 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200061 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213919 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 70782 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100134 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155879 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154772 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158648 views
Almost 100 proceedings on war crimes of the Russian Federation Against Journalists, 3 servicemen convicted - data from the prosecutor general's Office

Almost 100 proceedings on war crimes of the Russian Federation Against Journalists, 3 servicemen convicted - data from the prosecutor general's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18102 views

According to the prosecutor general's office, almost 100 criminal proceedings on war crimes against journalists by Russia have been registered, 10 suspects, 9 accused have been identified, and 3 Russian servicemen have been convicted.

10 suspected crimes against Ukrainian journalists were identified; 9 accused, 3 Russian servicemen were convicted. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the prosecutor general.

 3 servicemen were convicted of crimes against our journalists, " Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin said in an interview with the TV channel. 

Criminal proceedings have been registered on all the facts of the journalists ' deaths. According to Kostin, 96 criminal proceedings have now been recorded, in which journalists are victims of war crimes.

We have already identified 10 suspects in these crimes. We have sent 4 cases to the court, and we have 9 accused in these 4 criminal proceedings, " the prosecutor general said.

recall

The prosecutor general's office denied claims that the case of the strike on 128 GB in Zaporozhye "fell apart in court." Law enforcement officers say that criminal proceedings on the fact of negligent attitude to military service are still being investigated by investigators of the state Bureau of investigation.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

