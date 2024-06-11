Almost 100 proceedings on war crimes of the Russian Federation Against Journalists, 3 servicemen convicted - data from the prosecutor general's Office

10 suspected crimes against Ukrainian journalists were identified; 9 accused, 3 Russian servicemen were convicted. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the prosecutor general.

3 servicemen were convicted of crimes against our journalists, " Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin said in an interview with the TV channel.

Criminal proceedings have been registered on all the facts of the journalists ' deaths. According to Kostin, 96 criminal proceedings have now been recorded, in which journalists are victims of war crimes.

We have already identified 10 suspects in these crimes. We have sent 4 cases to the court, and we have 9 accused in these 4 criminal proceedings, " the prosecutor general said.

recall

The prosecutor general's office denied claims that the case of the strike on 128 GB in Zaporozhye "fell apart in court." Law enforcement officers say that criminal proceedings on the fact of negligent attitude to military service are still being investigated by investigators of the state Bureau of investigation.