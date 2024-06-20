All enemy targets were destroyed on the capital were destroyed – KCMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9692 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 111514 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118623 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133657 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196920 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238060 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146626 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369876 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182327 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149750 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 111636 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 100379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118708 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113823 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133736 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5896 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8882 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13794 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19104 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

All enemy targets were destroyed on the capital were destroyed – KCMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 123564 views

All enemy targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles and potential cruise missiles, were successfully destroyed by air defense forces in the vicinity of the Ukrainian capital Kiev without any reports of destruction or casualties.

All enemy targets were destroyed on the capital were destroyed – KCMA

The night air alert in the capital was associated with the threat of strike UAVs. According to preliminary data, enemy drones were launched from the South, flew through the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Chernihiv regions and tried to attack Kiev from the north-eastern direction. This was announced by the head of KCMA Sergey Popok, reports UNN.

Details

All enemy forces were destroyed by air defense forces and Means on the outskirts of the capital (the type and quantity will be published in their reports by the Air Forces)!

the message says

At the moment, no damage or injuries have been recorded in the capital (operational information is being updated and updated).

In addition, there was a threat of cruise missiles from TU-95 strategic bombers. Missiles are not tracked in Ukrainian airspace.

Explosions in Kiev, air defense works20.06.24, 03:25 • 50749 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarKyiv
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Mykolaiv
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41