All enemy targets were destroyed on the capital were destroyed – KCMA

The night air alert in the capital was associated with the threat of strike UAVs. According to preliminary data, enemy drones were launched from the South, flew through the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Chernihiv regions and tried to attack Kiev from the north-eastern direction. This was announced by the head of KCMA Sergey Popok, reports UNN.

Details

All enemy forces were destroyed by air defense forces and Means on the outskirts of the capital (the type and quantity will be published in their reports by the Air Forces)! the message says

At the moment, no damage or injuries have been recorded in the capital (operational information is being updated and updated).

In addition, there was a threat of cruise missiles from TU-95 strategic bombers. Missiles are not tracked in Ukrainian airspace.

Explosions in Kiev, air defense works