Explosions in Kiev, air defense works

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the work of air defense in the capital, reports UNN. An Air Alert has been issued in the city.

Details

Air defense forces are working on the Left Bank of the capital, he wrote. Klitschko wrote in a telegram.

addition

An Air Alert continues in Kiev. In the region, on the outskirts of Kiev, air defense is working. The Air Force previously reported on the movement of Shahed to the capital.

Air defense forces shot down 19 out of 21 "shaheds"