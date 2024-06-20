Explosions in Kiev, air defense works
Explosions occurred in Kiev, which forced the air defense systems to activate, and residents to hide, as an Air Alert was declared in the capital and the surrounding region.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the work of air defense in the capital, reports UNN. An Air Alert has been issued in the city.
Air defense forces are working on the Left Bank of the capital, he wrote.
An Air Alert continues in Kiev. In the region, on the outskirts of Kiev, air defense is working. The Air Force previously reported on the movement of Shahed to the capital.
