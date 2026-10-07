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Air quality has deteriorated in six cities in the Kyiv region — what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Air quality has deteriorated in Ivankiv, Vyshneve, Boiarka, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, and Brovary. Residents are advised to close their windows and spend less time outdoors.

Air quality has deteriorated in six cities in the Kyiv region — what is known

Air quality temporarily deteriorated in six settlements in the Kyiv region due to elevated levels of fine particulate matter. Experts advise keeping windows closed, spending less time outdoors, and using an air purifier if possible. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, UNN writes.

Air quality temporarily deteriorated in Ivankiv, Vyshneve, Boyarka, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, and Brovary. The main pollutant is fine particulate matter

— the statement said.

It is noted that prolonged exposure to such dust can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among children, older people, and those sensitive to irritation. Therefore, experts advise keeping windows closed until the situation improves, avoiding spending a lot of time outdoors, and drinking enough water. If you have an air purifier at home, turn it on at the maximum setting.

At the same time, no exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the ambient air were observed in other settlements of the Kyiv region.

The level of gamma radiation in the region is consistent with the natural background level.

Ambient air monitoring is carried out at 15 observation points in the cities of Brovary, Boryspil, Pereiaslav, Vyshhorod, Boyarka, Obukhiv, Kaharlyk, Bohuslav, Uzyn, Vasylkiv, Irpin, and Vyshneve; the towns of Ivankiv and Velyka Dymerka; and the village of Pidhirtsi in Obukhiv district. The observation post in the city of Bila Tserkva is temporarily not operating.

Kyiv region was struck by Russian drones and ballistic missiles: warehouses damaged and fires broke out 07.10.26, 08:59 • 3422 views

Olga Rozgon

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