Air Force warns of possible missile launches from Tu-95
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force warned that Russian Tu-95 bombers were maneuvering near missile launch lines.
Enemy Tu-95 aircraft have maneuvered near the launching borders. Cruise missiles are likely to be launched, the Ukrainian Air Force said, according to UNN.
Attention: Tu-95s have maneuvered near the launch lines. Cruise missiles are likely to be launched
It is noted that the estimated time of entry of the missiles into the airspace of Ukraine is 10.20.
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 10 out of 16 "shaheds" at night09.02.24, 08:10 • 27122 views