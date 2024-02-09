Air Force warns of possible missile launches from Tu-95

Enemy Tu-95 aircraft have maneuvered near the launching borders. Cruise missiles are likely to be launched, the Ukrainian Air Force said, according to UNN.

It is noted that the estimated time of entry of the missiles into the airspace of Ukraine is 10.20.

