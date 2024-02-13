Air defense system shoots down a russian X-59 missile in Odesa region: the debris damaged several houses

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107788 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115835 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158446 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161537 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260188 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166644 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148509 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113139 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged
March 1, 08:39 PM

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 58110 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 65856 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 64596 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US
March 1, 10:11 PM

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 43574 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
March 2, 12:27 AM

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 55966 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231715 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217333 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229314 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107788 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83036 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 88262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114975 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115784 views
Air defense system shoots down a russian X-59 missile in Odesa region: the debris damaged several houses

Air defense system shoots down a russian X-59 missile in Odesa region: the debris damaged several houses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25735 views

Air defense forces shot down a russian missile aimed at Odesa, but shrapnel damaged unfinished buildings and glass in the coastal area.

In Odesa region, air defense forces shot down a russian X-59 missile. However, its fragments damaged an unfinished building and the glass of several multi-story buildings. This was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that the enemy fired an X-59 guided missile at Odesa from tactical aircraft maneuvering over the Black Sea

The air defense forces shot down the missile on its approach from the sea to the city. The fragments of the downed missile damaged the unfinished construction and glazing of several multi-storey buildings in the coastal zone

 - summarized the Defense Forces. 

Addendum

Explosive experts are working at the site to ensure the safety of local residents. No casualties were reported. 

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 16 russian attack drones13.02.24, 06:34 • 42345 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kh-59Kh-59
black-seaBlack Sea
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising