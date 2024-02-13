Air defense system shoots down a russian X-59 missile in Odesa region: the debris damaged several houses

In Odesa region, air defense forces shot down a russian X-59 missile. However, its fragments damaged an unfinished building and the glass of several multi-story buildings. This was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that the enemy fired an X-59 guided missile at Odesa from tactical aircraft maneuvering over the Black Sea

The air defense forces shot down the missile on its approach from the sea to the city. The fragments of the downed missile damaged the unfinished construction and glazing of several multi-storey buildings in the coastal zone - summarized the Defense Forces.

Addendum

Explosive experts are working at the site to ensure the safety of local residents. No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 16 russian attack drones