Air defense in Khmelnytsky region in the morning: no casualties or damage
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of May 26, during an air raid alert in Khmelnytsky region, air defense systems were fired at enemy targets. There were no casualties or damage. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky RSA (RMA) Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.
This morning, during an air raid alert, an explosion was heard in one of the regions as a result of an enemy attack. Air defense forces were working. There were no casualties or damage
During a night attack by the occupiers within of Khmelnytsky region , air defense forces shot down 6 UAVs and 1 missile.