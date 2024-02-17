Air defense and artillery needs, the transfer of F-16 fighters, and preparations for the Global Peace Summit: Zelenskyy talks to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte as part of the Munich Security Conference. According to the Presidential Administration, they discussed the situation at the front, the need for air defense and artillery, the transfer of F-16 fighters and preparations for the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked the Kingdom of the Netherlands and personally Mark Rutte for firm and significant support for Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Zelenskyy briefed his interlocutor in detail on the situation at the front. He noted the Netherlands' defense assistance of more than €2 billion for Ukraine this year, as well as contributions to the European Peace Fund, humanitarian aid, and support for projects to rebuild our country.

The two sides discussed further defense support for Ukraine, as well as the need for air defense and artillery. They also discussed the activities of the international aviation coalition, the important role of the Netherlands in training Ukrainian pilots in Romania, and the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine noted the successful work of the teams of the two countries on the draft bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

The leaders also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte paid special attention to Ukraine's integration into NATO.