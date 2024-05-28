Air alert in Cherkasy region has been going on for almost 6 hours: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Cherkasy region has been on air alert for almost 6 hours due to several unmanned aerial vehicles spotted by the Ukrainian Air Force in the central part of the region.
An air alert has been in effect in Cherkasy region since 9:30 am today. The Ukrainian Air Force spotted several UAVs in the central part of the region, UNN reports .
Details
The air raid alert has been sounded in Cherkasy region for more than 5 hours and 40 minutes.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of several UAVs in the central part of Cherkasy region.
Local media report that residents of the region have seen drones "over their houses" 10 times already.
Other areas are currently clear.
