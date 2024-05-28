Air alert in Cherkasy region has been going on for almost 6 hours: what is known

An air alert has been in effect in Cherkasy region since 9:30 am today. The Ukrainian Air Force spotted several UAVs in the central part of the region, UNN reports .

Details

The air raid alert has been sounded in Cherkasy region for more than 5 hours and 40 minutes.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of several UAVs in the central part of Cherkasy region.

Local media report that residents of the region have seen drones "over their houses" 10 times already.

Other areas are currently clear.

Enemy drone destroyed in Cherkasy region