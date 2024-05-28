Enemy drone destroyed in Cherkasy region

An enemy drone was destroyed in Cherkasy region during another air alert, no casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The last alarm in the region lasted for more than two hours. At this time, our defenders detected an enemy UAV - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no casualties and no infrastructure damage.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys three enemy drones in three regions overnight