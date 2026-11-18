The technology startup Calif, which specializes in finding critical vulnerabilities, used artificial intelligence to detect a flaw in the architecture of the Java programming language. BBC reports this, writes UNN.

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The OpenAI GPT-6 model, which is not yet available to the general public, detected the Java4Shell vulnerability, which allowed unwanted commands to be executed in Java's memory system.

According to computer science professor and leading AI researcher Toby Walsh, one of the main tasks of the Java language is to manage and protect memory, helping to ensure the security of web services and corporate systems.

The programming language, created in 1995, has become the "heart of the modern economy," according to a report by Calif researchers.

Almost all critical infrastructure runs on Java — from the banking sector and national security systems to aviation and telecommunications. Whenever you transmit information or log into a system using a password, the platform you use most likely relies on software written in Java.

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Oracle, which owns Java, did not confirm the information about the discovery of the flaw; however, on Tuesday it released a "critical update" containing security vulnerability fixes. The BBC contacted Oracle for comment but has not yet received a response.

The Java vulnerability could affect important financial systems, including customer and company data, cybersecurity expert Dr. Pedram Hayati told the publication.

In Australia alone, almost every bank uses Java to manage critical transaction data, Hayati уточнює.

Previously, the same startup, Calif, discovered two critical vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language. They affected around 30 million websites.

On October 21, developers released a fix and recommended updating websites. Amid reports of the vulnerabilities, a number of companies and government institutions in Europe temporarily took their websites offline as a precautionary measure.

As Walsh notes, the Java and PHP incidents are similar. The critical flaws in PHP remained undetected for more than ten years.

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