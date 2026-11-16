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Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Apple and OpenEvidence are testing an app that provides clinically grounded answers to medical questions. Up to 200,000 Americans will take part.

Apple launches a new app to study the use of AI for health

Major AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic have bet on creating chatbots capable of answering health-related questions through specialized features. Apple is launching a new study to understand how people use AI in healthcare. UNN reports this, citing TechCrunch.

Details

However, the company, the publication writes, is not yet following the example of other AI startups; it wants to study how clinically grounded answers can help people.

The iPhone maker is partnering with OpenEvidence, a company specializing in AI in healthcare, to launch a new research app. Apple is inviting users in the United States who are over 21, use an iPhone 15 or later, and run iOS 26 or later with Apple Intelligence enabled. The company plans to conduct this study with up to 200,000 participants over more than 12 months.

The new app will allow users to ask health-related questions, as they do in ChatGPT or Claude, receiving answers based on clinical data from sources such as The New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association, and Nature. Apple said the program will seek to provide simplified answers to everyday medical questions. Users will be able to rate these answers and leave feedback; they will also be invited to participate in monthly surveys.

Source: Apple

Participants can share data from HealthKit, such as resting heart rate, activity, sleep, or test results, to receive more personalized and targeted recommendations from the program. The company said the app may also help participants better prepare for a doctor’s visit and direct users to specific specialists for answers to health-related questions.

Apple clarified that the data will be anonymized before being sent to a secure third-party cloud provider and will not be used to train any AI models. The company said OpenEvidence deletes query and response data after 24 hours.

"At Apple, we believe responsible innovation begins with scientific rigor and a clinical foundation. Health is deeply personal, and conducting a dedicated study is the most thoughtful way to understand how people interact with, understand, and evaluate medical AI in their everyday lives," said Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s vice president of health and fitness, in a statement, adding: "The findings from this study will help advance the broader scientific discussion and ensure that as technology develops, we continue to create trustworthy tools that truly support people wherever they are on their health journey."

The program has been available for download to users in the United States since November 16. It is not yet clear whether Apple plans to release the Health app or Siri with AI support. As the publication notes, the potential is enormous—earlier this year, OpenAI said that users ask more than 300 million health-related questions every week.

Can AI be trusted with health issues: what a new Harvard study revealed14.05.26, 14:27 • 58292 views

Julia Shramko

HealthTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
OpenAI
ChatGPT
United States