After the destruction of the Caesar Kunikov ship, the kremlin could fire the head of the russian black sea fleet - rosmedia

After Ukraine destroyed another russian large amphibious assault ship, the Caesar Kunikov, the media reported on the possible resignation of the head of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov. This was reported by Krym.Realii with reference to russian military commanders, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, one of the Telegram channels close to the russian Ministry of Defense reports that Sokolov has been dismissed from his post and now is allegedly being replaced by the chief of staff.

There is currently no official information on the dismissal of the head of the Black Sea region Viktor Sokolov.

AddendumAddendum

Yesterday, on February 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces used surface drones to destroy the elite amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov.

The Ukrainian Navy noted that after the attack on the Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea, only five of the 13 ships of the russian Black Sea Fleet remain "in service".

Recall

The Kremlin spokesman refused to comment on reports that Ukrainian forces sank the russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, referring the question to the russian Defense Ministry.