After the destruction of the Caesar Kunikov ship, the kremlin could fire the head of the russian black sea fleet - rosmedia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107595 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158307 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161421 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259985 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175822 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166628 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113137 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 57433 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 65055 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 63741 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 42466 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 54930 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259985 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217200 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229187 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107595 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82711 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87928 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115740 views
After the destruction of the Caesar Kunikov ship, the kremlin could fire the head of the russian black sea fleet - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23799 views

It is reported that russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov may be dismissed from his post after Ukraine destroyed another russian landing ship, the Caesar Kunikov.

After Ukraine destroyed another russian large amphibious assault ship, the Caesar Kunikov, the media reported on the possible resignation of the head of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov. This was reported by Krym.Realii with reference to russian military commanders, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, one of the Telegram channels close to the russian Ministry of Defense reports that Sokolov has been dismissed from his post and now is allegedly being replaced by the chief of staff.

There is currently no official information on the dismissal of the head of the Black Sea region Viktor Sokolov.

Destruction of the Russian ship "Caesar Kunikov": preliminary, most of the crew was killed - DIU14.02.24, 13:13 • 22304 views

AddendumAddendum

Yesterday, on February 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces used surface drones to destroy the elite amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov.

The Ukrainian Navy noted that after the attack on the Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea, only five of the 13 ships of the russian Black Sea Fleet remain "in service".

Recall

The Kremlin spokesman refused to comment on reports that Ukrainian forces sank the russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, referring the question to the russian Defense Ministry.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
crimean-bridgeCrimean bridge

