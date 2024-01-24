After Russia's brutal attacks: Kharkiv decided to rename Pushkinskaya Street

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 32598 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105672 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134054 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133489 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173952 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170759 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178111 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44490 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101193 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100784 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102713 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60231 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 32598 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279216 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247308 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257878 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24615 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134054 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105225 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105263 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121463 views
After Russia's brutal attacks: Kharkiv decided to rename Pushkinskaya Street

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109726 views

In response to the recent brutal attacks by Russian Federation, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov proposes to rename Pushkinskaya Street in honor of Grigory Skovoroda.

After the brutal attacks of the Russian Federation, Kharkiv decided to rename Pushkin Street and give it the name of Grigory Skovoroda. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Until yesterday, I was in no hurry to change the name of Pushkinskaya Street. I, like many Kharkiv residents, have always felt that Pushkin is not about modern Russia, not about the reality that the Putin regime is trying to impose, using the greatness of historical figures for its own benefit," Terekhov said.

However, according to him, "after the enemy inflicted terrible blows on our city, took the lives of innocents and turned houses into ruins, we see the real price of such decisions.

"This is the pain that Kharkiv has felt most acutely in the history of this war. That is why I believe that we cannot leave things as they are. I propose to name the street after our great countryman, Hryhoriy Skovoroda. A man whose philosophy of life and freedom was fundamentally opposed to imperial ambitions. He taught us to value the life and freedom of every person, and these principles are the best answer to the challenges we are facing now," Terekhov summarized.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 23 among the most massive: more than 15 missiles, more than 70 injured and 10 dead - RMA24.01.24, 16:32 • 23707 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar

