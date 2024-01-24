After Russia's brutal attacks: Kharkiv decided to rename Pushkinskaya Street

After the brutal attacks of the Russian Federation, Kharkiv decided to rename Pushkin Street and give it the name of Grigory Skovoroda. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Until yesterday, I was in no hurry to change the name of Pushkinskaya Street. I, like many Kharkiv residents, have always felt that Pushkin is not about modern Russia, not about the reality that the Putin regime is trying to impose, using the greatness of historical figures for its own benefit," Terekhov said.

However, according to him, "after the enemy inflicted terrible blows on our city, took the lives of innocents and turned houses into ruins, we see the real price of such decisions.

"This is the pain that Kharkiv has felt most acutely in the history of this war. That is why I believe that we cannot leave things as they are. I propose to name the street after our great countryman, Hryhoriy Skovoroda. A man whose philosophy of life and freedom was fundamentally opposed to imperial ambitions. He taught us to value the life and freedom of every person, and these principles are the best answer to the challenges we are facing now," Terekhov summarized.

