After drone attacks on russian refinery in kaluga region, 5 tons of oil leaked

A leak of 5 tons of oil occurred on an oil pipeline in the kaluga region after a UAV attack on the pervy zavod refinery. UNN reports with reference to the Astra telegram channel.

Details

After the oil refinery in the village of poltaniy zavod was attacked by drones, a fire broke out there, setting fuel tanks ablaze. According to the telegram channel, the fire damaged an oil pipeline, which led to a spill of 5 tons of oil.

No injuries were reported.

Recall

On the night of May 10, a refinery in the kaluga region of russia was attacked as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate. According to sources, the facility was attacked by several kamikaze drones. A massive fire broke out at the site of the UAV's impact, engulfing tanks with diesel fuel and fuel oil.

