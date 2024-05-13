ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
After drone attacks on russian refinery in kaluga region, 5 tons of oil leaked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24178 views

After a drone attack on an oil refinery in the kaluga region, a fire broke out, damaging an oil pipeline and spilling 5 tons of oil.

A leak of 5 tons of oil occurred on an oil pipeline in the kaluga region after a UAV attack on the pervy zavod refinery. UNN reports with reference to the Astra telegram channel.

Details

After the oil refinery in the village of poltaniy zavod was attacked by drones, a fire broke out there, setting fuel tanks ablaze. According to the telegram channel, the fire damaged an oil pipeline, which led to a spill of 5 tons of oil.

No injuries were reported.

Recall

On the night of May 10, a refinery in the kaluga region of russia was attacked as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate. According to sources, the facility was attacked by several kamikaze drones. A massive fire broke out at the site of the UAV's impact, engulfing tanks with diesel fuel and fuel oil.

Anastasia Ryabokon

