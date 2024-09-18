Additional defense spending of almost UAH 500 billion: Umerov tells where the funds will be spent

UAH 274.4 billion of the funds specified in the bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada to increase spending for the Defense Forces will be used to pay Ukrainian defenders and their families. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada has adopted a very important decision for the country - to increase defense spending by UAH 495.3 billion in 2024. This will allow us not only to better support our military, but also to strengthen the country's defense capabilities - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, UAH 274.4 billion of these funds will be used to pay defenders and their families.

Another 76.2 billion will be spent on weapons and equipment to help modernize the army and increase its combat capability.

Umerov emphasized that priority in procurement would be given to Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

Ministry of Finance explains where UAH 500 billion will come from for military spending