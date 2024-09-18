ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Additional defense spending of almost UAH 500 billion: Umerov tells where the funds will be spent

Additional defense spending of almost UAH 500 billion: Umerov tells where the funds will be spent

The Verkhovna Rada has approved an increase in defense spending by UAH 495.3 billion in 2024. UAH 274.4 billion will be allocated for payments to defenders and their families, and UAH 76.2 billion for weapons and equipment.

UAH 274.4 billion of the funds specified in the bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada to increase spending for the Defense Forces will be used to pay Ukrainian defenders and their families. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada has adopted a very important decision for the country - to increase defense spending by UAH 495.3 billion in 2024. This will allow us not only to better support our military, but also to strengthen the country's defense capabilities

- Umerov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, UAH 274.4 billion of these funds will be used to pay defenders and their families.

Another 76.2 billion will be spent on weapons and equipment to help modernize the army and increase its combat capability.

Umerov emphasized that priority in procurement would be given to Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

