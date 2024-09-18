ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ministry of Finance explains where UAH 500 billion will come from for military spending

Ministry of Finance explains where UAH 500 billion will come from for military spending

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15392 views

The Verkhovna Rada approved an increase in spending for the Defense Forces by UAH 495.3 billion. The Ministry of Finance expects support for the amendments to the Tax Code.

The Ministry of Finance has explained the sources of additional money in the bill passed by the Verkhovna Rada to increase spending for the Defense Forces and expects the parliament to support changes to the Tax Code as a whole to increase taxes "as soon as possible," UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on September 18 , the Verkhovna Rada approved the amendments to the state budget for 2024... At the same time, the draft law on amendments to the Tax Code, which is systematically linked to changes to the state budget, was supported by parliamentarians in the first reading," the Ministry of Finance said.

Parliament approves UAH 500 billion budget increase for military needs18.09.24, 10:53 • 15974 views

According to the Ministry of Finance, expenditures for the security and defense sector are envisaged at UAH 495.3 billion. It is reported that an additional redistribution of expenditures for the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 2 billion has been taken into account to provide meals for primary school students.

The Ministry of Finance refers to "a number of measures" as the sources of additional expenditures, namely:

1. Increase in the revenues of the general fund of the state budget due to the overfulfillment of planned revenues in January-August 2024.

2. Reducing expenditures on servicing and repayment of the public debt;

3. Increase the plan for placement of domestic government bonds;

4. Reduction of a number of expenditures in the general and special funds of the state budget;

5. Additional tax measures due to amendments to the Tax Code, which provide for:

  • increase of the military tax rate for individuals from 1.5% to 5%; 
  • Establishment of a military fee for sole proprietors of groups 1, 2 and 4 in the amount of 10% of the minimum wage; 
  • Establishment of a 1% military fee for Group 3 single tax payers;. Increase in the corporate income tax rate for financial companies to 25% starting in 2025
  • setting monthly advance payments for gas stations;
  • income tax on banks in the amount of 50%;
  • changing the tax period for filing personal income tax reports from quarterly to monthly.

"We expect the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to support the amendments to the Tax Code as a whole as soon as possible," the Ministry of Finance said.

Rada passes tax hike bill in first reading - MP17.09.24, 14:07 • 27375 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising